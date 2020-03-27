WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
FITE COO On How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected The Company
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 27, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA.
FITE's COO Michael Weber discussed how the coronavirus has affected his company when he was in a recent The WrestlingInc Daily podcast.
"It's been pretty interesting. Over the last 5-6 days we've had probably 50-60 shows cancelled because we obviously do a lot more than just pro wrestling. The programming from WrestleCon, The Collective and Ring of Honor – there were 27 shows we were planning to air over a three-day period and had strong sales for it before being cancelled. Believe it or not, we actually ran five live shows last weekend – three of them from the UK who had not yet started shutting things down yet. But pretty much all live shows now are stopping."
Mar 27 - Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...]
Mar 27 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...]
Mar 27 - As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. He is immun[...]
Mar 27 - Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and Neil Docking of Mirror.co.uk. Here is a highlight[...]
Mar 27 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho. The full episode can be found by clicki[...]
Mar 27 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed against former Intercontinental Champion Braun Stro[...]
Mar 27
Rezar Underwent Surgery To Repair A Torn Bicep Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he had surgery to fix the injury. This happened on t[...]
Mar 27 - Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he had surgery to fix the injury. This happened on t[...]
Mar 26 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his[...]
Mar 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is what he said: [...]
Mar 26
Two Matches Announced For This Week's WWE 205 Live WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]
Mar 26
Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]
Mar 26 - In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]
Mar 26
Another WWE Superstar Entering Quarantine As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]
Mar 26 - As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The com[...]
Mar 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company. [...]
Mar 26 - WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what ma[...]
Mar 26 - Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alle[...]
Mar 26 - In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first[...]
Mar 26
WWE Hall Of Famer Turns Down Cancer Treatment Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]
Mar 26 - Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]
Mar 26 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on[...]