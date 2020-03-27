Bobby Lashley Quarantined Earlier This Month Due To Promotional Work In South Africa

Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was originally scheduled to be on the March 16th RAW in some way to participate in the build for the feud as reported by Wrestling Observer. He had been in South Africa the week before to do promotional work for the tour that was moved from May to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of his travel history outside the USA, he had to be quarantined when he returned, according to Wrestling Observer.

Lashley vs. Black was reportedly already taped this week to air on the two-night WrestleMania 36 broadcast. Lana was available for WrestleMania which led WWE putting Lashley back on the WrestleMania card. Lana had been away filming the "Cosmic Sin" sci-fi action movie with Bruce Willis in Georgia, but because of the coronavirus impact on Hollywood work, she was available earlier than expected. Lana's availability led to the decision to move forward with Lashley vs. Black, which has had no build.