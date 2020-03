WATCH: Mandy Rose on Becoming a Bikini Champion: After the Bell: March 26, 2020

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Here is a highlight of the interview, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel :

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves.

Former WWE Referee Jim Korderas On WWE Not Postponing WrestleMania 36

Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in fro[...] Mar 27 - Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in fro[...]

FITE COO On How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected The Company

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams eve[...] Mar 27 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams eve[...]

Mark Henry Says He's Unaware If Roman Reigns WrestleMania 36 Report Is True

As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues[...] Mar 27 - As we reported the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues[...]

Bobby Lashley Quarantined Earlier This Month Due To Promotional Work In South Africa

Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to t[...] Mar 27 - Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to t[...]

British Legend Doug Williams Interested in Challenging NWA World Champion Nick Aldis

Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and [...] Mar 27 - Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and [...]

WATCH: Mandy Rose on Becoming a Bikini Champion: After the Bell: March 26, 2020

WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker Full-Length Match from SummerSlam 2015

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...] Mar 27 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...]

Raw Superstar Quietly Moved to SmackDown Roster

After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley [...] Mar 27 - After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley [...]

LISTEN: Chris Jericho Interviews Brodie Lee (A.K.A. Luke Harper) on Talk is Jericho

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jeric[...] Mar 27 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jeric[...]

SPOILER: Who Did Bill Goldberg Reportedly Work With at WrestleMania Tapings?

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed a[...] Mar 27 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed a[...]

Rezar Underwent Surgery To Repair A Torn Bicep

Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he[...] Mar 27 - Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he[...]

CM Punk's Agent Tried To Open Conversation With WWE And Was Turned Down

Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”. Nobody at[...] Mar 27 - Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”. Nobody at[...]

Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Cameo On WWE Backstage (Watch)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's w[...] Mar 26 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's w[...]

Ric Flair Issues An Encouraging Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid t[...] Mar 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid t[...]

Two Matches Announced For This Week's WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joa[...] Mar 26 - WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joa[...]

Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against G[...] Mar 26 - In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against G[...]

Another WWE Superstar Entering Quarantine

As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine du[...] Mar 26 - As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine du[...]

What WWE Television Has Already Been Filmed?, WrestleMania Update

WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple location[...] Mar 26 - WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple location[...]

Update On WWE Television Continuing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm a[...] Mar 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm a[...]

AEW Dynamite Tops Viewership, WWE NXT Fails To Rank In Top 50 Shows

The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the current coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on viewership. AEW Dynamite drew[...] Mar 26 - The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the current coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on viewership. AEW Dynamite drew[...]

WrestleVotes Posts A Cryptic Tweet In Relation To Talent Wanting WrestleMania 36 Postponed

WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many c[...] Mar 26 - WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many c[...]

Teddy Hart Arrested Due To Altercation With Maria Manic

Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims th[...] Mar 26 - Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims th[...]

Scott Dawson Reportedly Not Been Paid In 6 Or 7 Weeks

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Daw[...] Mar 26 - In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Daw[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Turns Down Cancer Treatment

Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted:[...] Mar 26 - Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted:[...]