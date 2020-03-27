WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

LISTEN: Chris Jericho Interviews Brodie Lee (A.K.A. Luke Harper) on Talk is Jericho

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 27, 2020

LISTEN: Chris Jericho Interviews Brodie Lee (A.K.A. Luke Harper) on Talk is Jericho

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho

The full episode can be found by clicking here. Here is a highlight from the episode:

Source: WebIsJericho.com

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #aew #wwe #chris jericho #brodie lee #luke harper #talk is jericho
https://wrestlr.me/62368/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 27
Former WWE Referee Jim Korderas On WWE Not Postponing WrestleMania 36
Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...]
Mar 27 - Jimmy Korderas worked as a WWE referee for 22 years and worked numerous WrestleManias. This Mania will be very different as it won't take place in front of a live crowd. "Two schools of thought: I [...]
Mar 27
FITE COO On How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected The Company
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...]
Mar 27 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire sports world and broadcast partners for sporting events. This even includes FITE TV which streams events for pro wrestling, boxing and MMA. FITE's COO[...]
Mar 27
Mark Henry Says He's Unaware If Roman Reigns WrestleMania 36 Report Is True
As we reported  the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. He is immun[...]
Mar 27 - As we reported  the other day, it was being said that Roman Reigns decided to be pulled out of performing at WrestleMania 36 due to health issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. He is immun[...]
Mar 27
Bobby Lashley Quarantined Earlier This Month Due To Promotional Work In South Africa
Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. He was originally schedu[...]
Mar 27 - Bobby Lashley reportedly missed out on the WrestleMania 36 build for his match against Aleister Black due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. He was originally schedu[...]
Mar 27
British Legend Doug Williams Interested in Challenging NWA World Champion Nick Aldis
Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and Neil Docking of Mirror.co.uk. Here is a highlight[...]
Mar 27 - Former TNA IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, X-Division Champion and Television Champion Douglas Williams recently spoke with Danny Stone and Neil Docking of Mirror.co.uk. Here is a highlight[...]
Mar 27
WATCH: Mandy Rose on Becoming a Bikini Champion: After the Bell: March 26, 2020
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves. Here is a highlight of the interview, courtesy[...]
Mar 27 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose appeared on this week's episode of After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves. Here is a highlight of the interview, courtesy[...]

Mar 27
WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker Full-Length Match from SummerSlam 2015
WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...]
Mar 27 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view: [...]
Mar 27
Raw Superstar Quietly Moved to SmackDown Roster
After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley has been officially moved to the SmackDown&nb[...]
Mar 27 - After his segment with Rob Gronkowski on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it appears as though Raw Superstar Mojo Rawley has been officially moved to the SmackDown&nb[...]
Mar 27
LISTEN: Chris Jericho Interviews Brodie Lee (A.K.A. Luke Harper) on Talk is Jericho
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho.  The full episode can be found by clicki[...]
Mar 27 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with AEW newcomer Brodie Lee (the former Luke Harper in WWE) on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho.  The full episode can be found by clicki[...]
Mar 27
SPOILER: Who Did Bill Goldberg Reportedly Work With at WrestleMania Tapings?
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed against former Intercontinental Champion Braun Stro[...]
Mar 27 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed against former Intercontinental Champion Braun Stro[...]
Mar 27
Rezar Underwent Surgery To Repair A Torn Bicep
Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he had surgery to fix the injury. This happened on t[...]
Mar 27 - Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he had surgery to fix the injury. This happened on t[...]

Mar 27
CM Punk's Agent Tried To Open Conversation With WWE And Was Turned Down
Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”. Nobody at the top level in WWE, including Paul Heyman, has [...]
Mar 27 - Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”. Nobody at the top level in WWE, including Paul Heyman, has [...]
Mar 26
Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Cameo On WWE Backstage (Watch)
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his[...]
Mar 26 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his[...]
Mar 26
Ric Flair Issues An Encouraging Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is what he said: [...]
Mar 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is what he said: [...]
Mar 26
Two Matches Announced For This Week's WWE 205 Live
WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]
Mar 26
Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match
In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]
Mar 26 - In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]
Mar 26
Another WWE Superstar Entering Quarantine
As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]
Mar 26 - As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]
Mar 26
What WWE Television Has Already Been Filmed?, WrestleMania Update
WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The com[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The com[...]
Mar 26
Update On WWE Television Continuing During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company. [...]
Mar 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company. [...]
Mar 26
AEW Dynamite Tops Viewership, WWE NXT Fails To Rank In Top 50 Shows
The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the current coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on viewership.  AEW Dynamite drew 819,000 viewers and  WWE NXT failed to make [...]
Mar 26 - The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the current coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on viewership.  AEW Dynamite drew 819,000 viewers and  WWE NXT failed to make [...]
Mar 26
WrestleVotes Posts A Cryptic Tweet In Relation To Talent Wanting WrestleMania 36 Postponed
WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what ma[...]
Mar 26 - WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what ma[...]
Mar 26
Teddy Hart Arrested Due To Altercation With Maria Manic
Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alle[...]
Mar 26 - Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alle[...]
Mar 26
Scott Dawson Reportedly Not Been Paid In 6 Or 7 Weeks
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first[...]
Mar 26 - In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first[...]
Mar 26
WWE Hall Of Famer Turns Down Cancer Treatment
Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]
Mar 26 - Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]
Mar 26
WWE Upset At Brodie Lee's Parody Of Vince McMahon (Watch)
As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on[...]
Mar 26 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π