At this time, there seems to be zero interest in bringing CM Punk back.

Punk's agent tried to open a conversation with WWE, but was turned down. WWE no longer mentions Punk on their shows when they plug the Backstage show. That may have to do with Punk’s jabs at the company via social media.

Nobody at the top level in WWE, including Paul Heyman, has argued against this and they have not pushed for Vince to sign Punk.

Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”.

» More News From This Feed

Rezar Underwent Surgery To Repair A Torn Bicep

Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he had surgery to fix the injury. This happened on t[...] Mar 27 - Rezar underwent surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier within the month, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer is reporting that he had surgery to fix the injury. This happened on t[...]

CM Punk's Agent Tried To Open Conversation With WWE And Was Turned Down

Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”. Nobody at the top level in WWE, including Paul Heyman, has [...] Mar 27 - Dave Meltzer reports in the Observer that Vince McMahon has labeled Punk as the “one man I just can’t do business with.”. Nobody at the top level in WWE, including Paul Heyman, has [...]

Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Cameo On WWE Backstage (Watch)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his[...] Mar 26 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his[...]

Ric Flair Issues An Encouraging Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is what he said: [...] Mar 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is what he said: [...]

Two Matches Announced For This Week's WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...] Mar 26 - WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]

Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...] Mar 26 - In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]

Another WWE Superstar Entering Quarantine

As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...] Mar 26 - As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]

What WWE Television Has Already Been Filmed?, WrestleMania Update

WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The com[...] Mar 26 - WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The com[...]

Update On WWE Television Continuing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company. [...] Mar 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company. [...]

AEW Dynamite Tops Viewership, WWE NXT Fails To Rank In Top 50 Shows

The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the current coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on viewership. AEW Dynamite drew 819,000 viewers and WWE NXT failed to make [...] Mar 26 - The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the current coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on viewership. AEW Dynamite drew 819,000 viewers and WWE NXT failed to make [...]

WrestleVotes Posts A Cryptic Tweet In Relation To Talent Wanting WrestleMania 36 Postponed

WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what ma[...] Mar 26 - WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what ma[...]

Teddy Hart Arrested Due To Altercation With Maria Manic

Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alle[...] Mar 26 - Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alle[...]

Scott Dawson Reportedly Not Been Paid In 6 Or 7 Weeks

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first[...] Mar 26 - In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Turns Down Cancer Treatment

Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...] Mar 26 - Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]

WWE Upset At Brodie Lee's Parody Of Vince McMahon (Watch)

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on[...] Mar 26 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on[...]

Update On The One Night Return Of TNA Wrestling

The following press release was issued by Impact Wrestling:AXS TV PRESENTS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL FROM IMPACT WRESTLING FEATURING TNA LEGENDS SCOTT STEINER, HERNAN[...] Mar 26 - The following press release was issued by Impact Wrestling:AXS TV PRESENTS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL FROM IMPACT WRESTLING FEATURING TNA LEGENDS SCOTT STEINER, HERNAN[...]

WWE Officially Announces 'One Last Match' Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

WWE has officially announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have their last match in NXT in two weeks on April 8. "Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match on April 8 e[...] Mar 26 - WWE has officially announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have their last match in NXT in two weeks on April 8. "Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match on April 8 e[...]

Samoa Joe's 30 Day WWE Suspension Is Over

Samoa Joe’s 30-day WWE suspension has expired and he will now be free to return to in-ring action. Joe was suspended for 30 days for violating the company wellness policy. There are very few de[...] Mar 26 - Samoa Joe’s 30-day WWE suspension has expired and he will now be free to return to in-ring action. Joe was suspended for 30 days for violating the company wellness policy. There are very few de[...]

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Postponed

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date. The 3Arena has noted the event has been reschedu[...] Mar 26 - WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date. The 3Arena has noted the event has been reschedu[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese. *Io Shirai def. Aliyah to quali[...] Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese. *Io Shirai def. Aliyah to quali[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/25/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, a video is shown featuring Jake “The Sna[...] Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, a video is shown featuring Jake “The Sna[...]

WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano To Take Place In Two Weeks

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Triple H stated that the two will face each other in a[...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Triple H stated that the two will face each other in a[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish *Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Pries[...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish *Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Pries[...]

WWE NXT: Malcolm Bivens Makes On-Screen Debut With New Tag Team

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong. After the match concluded, Riddle was atta[...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong. After the match concluded, Riddle was atta[...]