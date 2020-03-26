Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Cameo On WWE Backstage (Watch)
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 26, 2020
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage.
Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his appearance with a dog in his hands to scare his wife.
Booker T yelled"Cameo" and guest Xaiver Woods was seen laughing. Renee Young responded, "Recording from home babe."
Moxley is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Check out what went down below:
https://wrestlr.me/62364/
