WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Two Matches Announced For This Week's WWE 205 Live
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 26, 2020
WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center.
The matches are:
- Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.
- Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan
Below is WWE's announcement on the matches:
Wilde looks for a major boost
Last week on WWE 205 Live, Joaquin Wilde had his hot streak put on ice by the hard-hitting Danny Burch, who used his technical wizardry and British Strong Style to force the Cosmic Superstar to submit.
Looking to rebound from the disappointing loss, Wilde faces the daunting challenge of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, a Superstar who has electrified WWE 205 Live and aspires to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Can Wilde gain a huge boost and take down "Swerve," or is he just standing in Scott's way?
205 Live original vs. NXT Cruiserweight battle
It's no secret that there is no love lost between the WWE 205 Live originals and the NXT Cruiserweights. That animosity was on full display in the 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match two weeks ago. The NXT Cruiserweights emerged victorious, and there was some dissension amongst the WWE 205 Live originals, but the rivalry still runs deep.
During that match, the 205 Live captain Tony Nese was eliminated by Oney Lorcan, and The Premier Athlete aims to settle the score when he goes one-on-one with The Boston Brawler tomorrow night. Nese will certainly be out to prove that WWE 205 Live still belongs to the originals, and he'll have to contend with Lorcan's unhinged intensity.
Don't miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tomorrow night at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.
Mar 26 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage. Tonight's WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young and Moxley's wife was filming from her home when Moxley made his[...]
Mar 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted a video on his official YouTube channel in which he sent a message to fans going through uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is what he said: [...]
Mar 26
Two Matches Announced For This Week's WWE 205 Live WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has announced two matches WWE 205 Live this week, which has already been taped last Friday at the WWE Performance Center. The matches are: - Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. - Tony Nese[...]
Mar 26
Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]
Mar 26 - In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns. The reports notes[...]
Mar 26
Another WWE Superstar Entering Quarantine As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]
Mar 26 - As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus. In addition, Rey Mysterio is in[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The com[...]
Mar 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided the following on WWE taping WrestleMania and future WWE television in the Coronavirus pandemic: "I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company. [...]
Mar 26 - WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what ma[...]
Mar 26 - Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alle[...]
Mar 26 - In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first[...]
Mar 26
WWE Hall Of Famer Turns Down Cancer Treatment Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]
Mar 26 - Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted: “Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Fame[...]
Mar 26 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on[...]
Mar 26
Update On The One Night Return Of TNA Wrestling The following press release was issued by Impact Wrestling:AXS TV PRESENTS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL FROM IMPACT WRESTLING FEATURING TNA LEGENDS SCOTT STEINER, HERNAN[...]
Mar 26 - The following press release was issued by Impact Wrestling:AXS TV PRESENTS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL FROM IMPACT WRESTLING FEATURING TNA LEGENDS SCOTT STEINER, HERNAN[...]
Mar 26 - WWE has officially announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have their last match in NXT in two weeks on April 8. "Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match on April 8 e[...]
Mar 26
Samoa Joe's 30 Day WWE Suspension Is Over Samoa Joe’s 30-day WWE suspension has expired and he will now be free to return to in-ring action. Joe was suspended for 30 days for violating the company wellness policy. There are very few de[...]
Mar 26 - Samoa Joe’s 30-day WWE suspension has expired and he will now be free to return to in-ring action. Joe was suspended for 30 days for violating the company wellness policy. There are very few de[...]
Mar 26
WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Postponed WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date. The 3Arena has noted the event has been reschedu[...]
Mar 26 - WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date. The 3Arena has noted the event has been reschedu[...]
Mar 25
WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese. *Io Shirai def. Aliyah to quali[...]
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese. *Io Shirai def. Aliyah to quali[...]
Mar 25
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, a video is shown featuring Jake “The Sna[...]
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, a video is shown featuring Jake “The Sna[...]
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Triple H stated that the two will face each other in a[...]
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong. After the match concluded, Riddle was atta[...]
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. Omega was able to success[...]
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match. In the l[...]