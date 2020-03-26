Another WWE Superstar Entering Quarantine

As previously reported, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and is sick and in quarantine due to coronavirus.

In addition, Rey Mysterio is in quarantine as well and WWE acted quickly to changed plans for the United States Title at WrestleMania 36.

On the most recent edition of her podcast, Brie Bella revealed that her husband, Daniel Bryan, is to go into quarantine soon: