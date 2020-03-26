What WWE Television Has Already Been Filmed?, WrestleMania Update

WWE has today taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36.

As previously reported WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in "multiple locations" and not just at the Performance Center. The company has also filmed two endings to some of the big matches to prevent spoilers from leaking.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has also revealed that the April 6 edition of Raw, which will be the post-WrestleMania episode has been taped.

Satin also reports "the next few" episodes of WWE TV have also been filmed.