WrestleVotes Posts A Cryptic Tweet In Relation To Talent Wanting WrestleMania 36 Postponed
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 26, 2020
WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what may have went down ranging from talent refusing to work, or talent not putting in effort.
Below is the tweet the account shared.
And right down below are the speculation and theories fans/users on Twitter have about what may have went down.
