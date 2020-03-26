WrestleVotes Posts A Cryptic Tweet In Relation To Talent Wanting WrestleMania 36 Postponed

WrestleVotes has some insider sources within WWE, and it seems that...something happened. The accounts tweet is very vague and crypic sounding. Many commenters have speculation and theories on what may have went down ranging from talent refusing to work, or talent not putting in effort.

Below is the tweet the account shared.

Remember this tweet.



And NO, it’s not getting postponed. https://t.co/2oXpNEDJaS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 26, 2020

And right down below are the speculation and theories fans/users on Twitter have about what may have went down.

I hope the roster and those who are considered leaders banded together and just simply refused to work the show. None of them deserve this show in this capacity — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) March 26, 2020

Ooooof. I love the cryptic nature of this. Did talent half arse it? Did stuff get changed? Did planned finishes get changed because people were pissed?? — Dean Puckering (@MrDeanP) March 26, 2020

I kinda don’t believe talent like Brock & Goldberg would perform in an empty arena — Antony Fitzpatrick (@afitz27) March 26, 2020