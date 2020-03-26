Teddy Hart Arrested Due To Altercation With Maria Manic

Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon.

He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alleges that he then pulled a gun on Teddy. He posted the video below of Hart leaving the scene, with Hart denying that he assaulted Maria Manic.

"I literally had to pull my gun on #Teddyhart ?? and throw him out of my friends house. This piece of s--t literally choked out and physically assaulted Maria Manic and would not let her get help. she texted me I'm in danger never ever did I think I would meet a piece of s--t like this guy who has now been arrested with a felony against him. I don't think this guy knew how close to death he was. #f--kyouteddyheart"

This is Teddy Hart's third arrest this year. he was arrested last month on February 12th in Richmond, Virginia and was booked on three charges of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute. He was arrested again earlier this month for violating his house arrest.