Scott Dawson Reportedly Not Been Paid In 6 Or 7 Weeks

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks.

Scott Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first of April. Dash Wilder's contract was originally set to expire at the same time, but WWE added time to it to make up for time he missed due to injuries. Speculation is that Scott Dawson is free to go now, or on April 1, but it was noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Dawson still has a few weeks left on his deal.

Wilder's contract expires in mid-June, and it's been expected for more than a year now that The Revival will sign with AEW once they're free agents from WWE.

Fightful recently reported that The Revival have already been paid their downside guarantees.