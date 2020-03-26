WWE Hall Of Famer Turns Down Cancer Treatment
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 26, 2020
Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment.
He tweeted:
“Today my 80yr old Dad, WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He’s got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, “Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation 😎”
WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Bob Armstrong all the best!
