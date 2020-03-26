WWE Upset At Brodie Lee's Parody Of Vince McMahon (Watch)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee ..? EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU

"This is Vince McMahon. It’s 100% Vince McMahon. It’s Vince McMahon eating at Morton’s Steakhouse getting mad because he’s got to eat first. Getting mad at people sneezing. Yeah, there’s a lot of people...some people are very upset about this believe it or not. I thought it was kinda funny though."

The segment was meant to be a dig and parody of Vince McMahon who is known for his steak dinners and not liking when people sneeze in his presence.

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dressed in a suit and was eating steak. Lee insisted on finishing his food first and then ordered Alex Reynolds out of the room after Reynolds sneezed.

