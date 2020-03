Update On The One Night Return Of TNA Wrestling

The following press release was issued by Impact Wrestling:



AXS TV PRESENTS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL FROM IMPACT WRESTLING FEATURING TNA LEGENDS SCOTT STEINER, HERNANDEZ, KID KASH, CHASE STEVENS & MORE ON TUESDAY, MARCH 31 AT 10 PM ET/7 PM PT



Los Angeles, CA (March 25, 2020) – The fans have asked, and IMPACT Wrestling has delivered: Total Nonstop Action (TNA) returns to television for the first time in years with an hour-long one-night-only special exclusively on AXS TV featuring all-new matches and special appearances from popular TNA wrestlers premiering Tuesday, March 31 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.



Headlining the night, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Rhino escalates his IMPACT Wrestling rivalry with Madman Fulton, the Monster of oVe.



Plus, the one and only “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner returns, with a live microphone in hand, to offer his honest, unfiltered thoughts on the latest in-ring happenings, as the wrestling legend presents a special segment of “Scott Steiner Uncensored.”



Then, take a walk down memory lane with founding Latin American Xchange (LAX) member Hernandez, who faces “The Natural” Chase Stevens (half of The Naturals tag-team) in a rare singles match featuring two multiple-time TNA tag team champions.



And TNA originals Kid Kash and Johnny Swinger take on masked high-flyers Suicide and Manik, who join forces for the first time ever in this classic TNA tag team match.



In the commentary booth, former TNA Wrestling announcer David Penzer calls the in-ring action along with TNA’s “Coach D’Amore” of Team Canada, a.k.a. IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.



“For years, the loyal fans of TNA have asked us to bring back some of their favorite wrestlers of the past,” said D’Amore, “and after the incredible response we received from the now-postponed ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ iPPV, we thought an AXS TV special would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our history.”



“Right now we’re dealing with unprecedented circumstances, so here’s a great reason to stay home, turn everything off and enjoy the excitement that is Total Nonstop Action wrestling!”



Fans can join the conversation on social media using #TNAonAXSTV.



