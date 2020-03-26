Samoa Joe's 30 Day WWE Suspension Is Over
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 26, 2020
Samoa Joe’s 30-day WWE suspension has expired and he will now be free to return to in-ring action.
Joe was suspended for 30 days for violating the company wellness policy. There are very few details pertaining to why he was suspended.
Joe could return at the upcoming WrestleMania or Raw after Mania, but it is also possible they keep him off-screen until the company resumes events in arenas.
https://wrestlr.me/62348/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 26
Mar 26 - Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. He was at the home of indie performer Ace Montana earlier today. Montana claims th[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks. Scott Daw[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong has turned down cancer treatment. He tweeted:[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was involved in segment in which he sat at his table with the Dark Order to have dinner. Lee was dress[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - The following press release was issued by Impact Wrestling:AXS TV PRESENTS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL FROM IMPACT WRE[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WWE has officially announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have their last match in NXT in two weeks on April 8. "Tommaso Ciampa and [...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Samoa Joe’s 30-day WWE suspension has expired and he will now be free to return to in-ring action. Joe was suspended for 30 days for violating [...]
Mar 26 WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Postponed WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date. [...]
Mar 26 - WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date. [...]
Mar 25 WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the mat[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Trip[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish
[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick S[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circl[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Champio[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new promo was shown featuring Brodie Lee, who on last week’s broadcast, was revealed to [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Nu[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW I[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw,[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose will be a special guest on After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves on Thu[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - When asked by a fan on Twitter what the status of WWE Raw Superstar Jason Jordan is, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Ne[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tony Schiavone has announced via the official All Elite Wrestling Facebook page that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a differen[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss World Championship Wrestling's Uncensored&nbs[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tuesday's night's Chris Benoit episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV drew an average of 320,000 viewers, making it the most watched ep[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...]