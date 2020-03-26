WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Postponed

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin which was set to take place on April 26, 2020 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has been postponed to a later date.

The 3Arena has noted the event has been rescheduled for October 25th. The postponement is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the annoucment: "NXT UK is heading to Dublin for the first time ever and fans are set to experience an epic event at 3Arena on the rescheduled date of Sunday, 25 October 2020. Fans around the world can see the show when it takes over the award-winning WWE Network."