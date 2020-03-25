WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory.

*Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles.

*Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese.

*Io Shirai def. Aliyah to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match.

*NXT North American Champion Keith Lee comes to the ring to apologize to Dominik Dijakovic for attacking him two weeks ago. Dijakovic comes to the ring and says he’s more interested in the title. Damian Priest then appears and says he wants the title for himself before the three begin brawling.

*Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Shane Thorne & Brendon Vink.

*Candice LeRae def. Kayden Carter to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match.

*NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong. Following the match, Riddle is attacked by an unknown heavyweight tag team. Malcolm Bivens then makes his on-screen debut and says it’s time to introduce everyone to the future of the NXT tag team division.

*Triple H calls out both Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, telling both men that it’s time to put an end to their rivalry. He tells both of them that there will be no physicality between them tonight. Triple H starts to make a match between them for WrestleMania, but Gargano refuses the offer. Triple H then asks how long they need, to which Gargano requests two weeks. Triple H then says that in two weeks, Ciampa and Gargano will face each other in an Empty Arena Match so that no one else will be endangered. He says that he will inform both Ciampa and Gargano when a location has been decided upon, and when the match takes place, there will only be a ring, a referee, and the two of them. Following the announcement of the match, another promo presumed to feature Killer Kross was shown.