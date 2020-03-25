AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/25/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, a video is shown featuring Jake “The Snake” Roberts challenging Cody to face Lance Archer just one time.

*Darby Allin def. Kip Sabian.

*Jake Hager def. Chico Adams. Following the match, Hager is attacked by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

*A video is shown featuring “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee having dinner with Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and Jon Silver. Silver starts to eat but Lee stops him, telling him not to eat until he is finished. He then orders Silver to leave the room. Reynolds then sneezes, which causes Lee to scream at him and demanding that he leave the room.

*Brodie Lee def. QT Marshall.

*Kenny Omega def. Sammy Guevara to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

*Chris Jericho comes to the ring to confront Matt Hardy, but first calls out Vanguard 1 and offers the drone a membership in The Inner Circle. Vanguard 1 flies away before Hardy then appears. Hardy refers to All Elite Wrestling as paradise and freedom and says The Inner Circle can’t be allowed to ruin it before then saying he will delete Jericho. Jericho slaps Hardy before Hardy punches Jericho. Sammy Guevara comes to the ring and attacks Hardy before Kenny Omega and Cody come to Hardy’s aid. Jericho and Guevara retreat as Hardy sets off flames on the stage.