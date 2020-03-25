WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano To Take Place In Two Weeks

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks.

Triple H stated that the two will face each other in an Empty Arena Match, with him letting both men know where the confrontation would take place once a location had been decided. He further stated that once the match was over, it would be the end of the rivalry between Ciampa and Gargano.

Triple H had initially decided that the match would take place at WrestleMania; however, Gargano refused the offer, which then led to the Empty Arena Match being made.