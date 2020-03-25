WWE NXT: Malcolm Bivens Makes On-Screen Debut With New Tag Team

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

. @Malcolmvelli introduces @SuperKingofBros "to the future of the NXT tag team division!" #WWENXT @RealRinkuSingh @gurjar_saurav pic.twitter.com/o5KW2lK2BS

After the match concluded, Riddle was attacked by a new, as-of-yet unnamed tag team. Following the assault on Riddle, Bivens entered the ring and said that it was time to introduce everyone to the future of the NXT tag team division.

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong.

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...] Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/25/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the mat[...] Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the mat[...]

WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano To Take Place In Two Weeks

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Trip[...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Trip[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish [...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish [...]

WWE NXT: Malcolm Bivens Makes On-Screen Debut With New Tag Team

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick S[...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick S[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of AAA Mega Championship Match

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circl[...] Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circl[...]

WWE NXT: Another Superstar Qualifies For Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Champio[...] Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Champio[...]

AEW Dynamite: New Promo Airs Featuring “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee

As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new promo was shown featuring Brodie Lee, who on last week’s broadcast, was revealed to [...] Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new promo was shown featuring Brodie Lee, who on last week’s broadcast, was revealed to [...]

WWE NXT: Injured Superstar Returns To Qualify For Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Nu[...] Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Nu[...]

WATCH: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Cuts a Sinister Promo on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW I[...] Mar 25 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW I[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 132

On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw,[...] Mar 25 - On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw,[...]

Mandy Rose Scheduled for After the Bell with Corey Graves on Thursday

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose will be a special guest on After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves on Thu[...] Mar 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose will be a special guest on After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves on Thu[...]

Dave Meltzer Comments on Jason Jordan's Status with WWE

When asked by a fan on Twitter what the status of WWE Raw Superstar Jason Jordan is, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Ne[...] Mar 25 - When asked by a fan on Twitter what the status of WWE Raw Superstar Jason Jordan is, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Ne[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite To Feature Different Commentary Team

Tony Schiavone has announced via the official All Elite Wrestling Facebook page that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a differen[...] Mar 25 - Tony Schiavone has announced via the official All Elite Wrestling Facebook page that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a differen[...]

LISTEN: Eric Bischoff & Conrad Thompson Discuss WCW Uncensored 2000 PPV on 83 Weeks

On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss World Championship Wrestling's Uncensored&nbs[...] Mar 25 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss World Championship Wrestling's Uncensored&nbs[...]

Viewership for Chris Benoit Episode of Dark Side of The Ring on Vice TV

Tuesday's night's Chris Benoit episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV drew an average of 320,000 viewers, making it the most watched ep[...] Mar 25 - Tuesday's night's Chris Benoit episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV drew an average of 320,000 viewers, making it the most watched ep[...]

VICE Releases Trailer For "The Life and Crimes of New Jack"

The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...] Mar 25 - The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...]

WWE Files New Trademarks For WrestleMania 36 Related To Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to Wrestl[...] Mar 25 - WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to Wrestl[...]

Seth Rollins Says His Mania Match Moving To WWE PC Is The Best To Ever Happen To Him

Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him.[...] Mar 25 - Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him.[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/24/2020)

The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit R[...] Mar 25 - The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit R[...]

Original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama Diagnosed With Something Close To Parkinson's Disease .

PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing wit[...] Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing wit[...]

Dana Brooke Reportedly Sent Home Last Week Due To Illness

PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean sh[...] Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean sh[...]

Orlando Mayor Issues Stay At Home Order Which Will Affect Future WWE TV Tapings

Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thur[...] Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thur[...]

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Edge Full-Length World Championship Match from WrestleMania XXIV

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Ch[...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Ch[...]