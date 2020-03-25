WWE NXT: Another Superstar Qualifies For Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match.

In the latest qualifying match, Candice LeRae defeated Kayden Carter to become the latest individual to earn a spot in the match and now joins Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Io Shirai, with one more qualifying match to go.

Initially, LeRae was supposed to face Mercedes Martinez; however, the match was later changed and Martinez was replaced by Carter.

The Ladder Match will take place in two weeks on NXT.