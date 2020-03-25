WWE NXT: Another Superstar Qualifies For Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Mar 25, 2020
As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match.
In the latest qualifying match, Candice LeRae defeated Kayden Carter to become the latest individual to earn a spot in the match and now joins Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Io Shirai, with one more qualifying match to go.
Initially, LeRae was supposed to face Mercedes Martinez; however, the match was later changed and Martinez was replaced by Carter.
The Ladder Match will take place in two weeks on NXT.
https://wrestlr.me/62340/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 25 WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the mat[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Trip[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish
[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick S[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circl[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Champio[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new promo was shown featuring Brodie Lee, who on last week’s broadcast, was revealed to [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Nu[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW I[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw,[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose will be a special guest on After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves on Thu[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - When asked by a fan on Twitter what the status of WWE Raw Superstar Jason Jordan is, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Ne[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tony Schiavone has announced via the official All Elite Wrestling Facebook page that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a differen[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss World Championship Wrestling's Uncensored&nbs[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tuesday's night's Chris Benoit episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV drew an average of 320,000 viewers, making it the most watched ep[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to Wrestl[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him.[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit R[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing wit[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean sh[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thur[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Ch[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following highlight video on their official YouTube channel from the March 23rd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: [...]