WWE NXT: Injured Superstar Returns To Qualify For Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be Aliyah going one-on-one with Xia Li; however, after Aliyah had made her way to the ring, it was revealed that Li had been attacked backstage. Ring announcer Greg Hamilton was then informed that Li would not be cleared to compete; however, General Manager William Regal had informed Hamilton that “someone else” had been cleared to compete in Li’s place, who was revealed to be Io Shirai.

Shirai would go on to defeat Aliyah to now join Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox in the Ladder Match.