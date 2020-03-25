WATCH: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Cuts a Sinister Promo on AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 25, 2020
On tonight's episode of AEW
Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer:
https://wrestlr.me/62337/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 25 WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grime[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the mat[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Trip[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish
[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick S[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circl[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Champio[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a new promo was shown featuring Brodie Lee, who on last week’s broadcast, was revealed to [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Nu[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW I[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw,[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose will be a special guest on After the Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves on Thu[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - When asked by a fan on Twitter what the status of WWE Raw Superstar Jason Jordan is, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Ne[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tony Schiavone has announced via the official All Elite Wrestling Facebook page that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a differen[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss World Championship Wrestling's Uncensored&nbs[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tuesday's night's Chris Benoit episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV drew an average of 320,000 viewers, making it the most watched ep[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to Wrestl[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him.[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit R[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing wit[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean sh[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thur[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Ch[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following highlight video on their official YouTube channel from the March 23rd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: [...]