On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw, Braun Strowman's twitter activity, Jake Roberts' comments on Bret & Shawn, Vince's banned words, AEW's booker & more!
WWE NXT Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory. *Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles. *Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese. *Io Shirai def. Aliyah to quali[...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (3/25/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jimmy Havoc. Following the match, a video is shown featuring Jake “The Sna[...]
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by Triple H that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face one another in two weeks. Triple H stated that the two will face each other in a[...]
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Malcolm Bivens made his on-screen debut with the brand following the match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong. After the match concluded, Riddle was atta[...]
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AAA Mega Championship was on the line, as Kenny Omega defended the title against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. Omega was able to success[...]
Mar 25 - As part of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match. In the l[...]
Mar 25 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, another match was held in order to determine who else would qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match. Initially, the m[...]
Mar 25 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts cut a sinister promo on behalf of AEW newcomer and former NJPW IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer: Every [...]
LISTEN: Jim Cornette's Drive Thru - Episode 132 On this week's episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim and Brian Last answer YOUR questions about Rob Gronkowski, Steve Austin's return to Raw, Braun Strowman's twitter activity, Jake Roberts' [...]
Mar 25 - Tony Schiavone has announced via the official All Elite Wrestling Facebook page that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a different commentary team. Schiavone announced that on th[...]
Mar 25 - The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will premiere on Tuesday, March 31 at 10pm ET via ViceTV [...]
Mar 25 - WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights due to the corona[...]
Mar 25 - Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him. The relocation from the Raymond James Stadium [...]
Mar 25 - The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit Raju, Jake Crist, Cousin Jake, and Trey Miguel in a[...]
Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing with major health issues. They're saying it is &ldqu[...]
Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean she has COVID-19 (coronavirus). Medical professional[...]
Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thursday night. No one can leave their home unl[...]
Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Champion Edge put his title on the line against the [...]