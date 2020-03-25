VICE Releases Trailer For "The Life and Crimes of New Jack"

The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack.

The episode on New Jack will premiere on Tuesday, March 31 at 10pm ET via ViceTV on all major satellite and cable providers, plus ViceTV.com and the ViceTV app.

The trailer for New Jack's episode premiered after last night's two-part season two premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy. Jack tweeted a post-show photo of Nancy Benoit and Daniel Benoit, and said he will never forgive what happened to them.

You can see the new trailer for "The Life and Crimes of New Jack" down below alongside tweets posted by New Jack.