WWE also filed to trademark "I Wasn't There" for WrestleMania 36. This is a reference to WrestleMania 36 being taped at closed-set locations with no fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights due to the coronavirus pandemic. April 4th and April 5th is when we'll see Mania air.

WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th.

VICE Releases Trailer For "The Life and Crimes of New Jack"

The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...] Mar 25 - The second episode from season two of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack. The episode on New Jack will pr[...]

WWE Files New Trademarks For WrestleMania 36 Related To Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to Wrestl[...] Mar 25 - WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20th. "Too Big For One Night!" is a reference to Wrestl[...]

Seth Rollins Says His Mania Match Moving To WWE PC Is The Best To Ever Happen To Him

Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him.[...] Mar 25 - Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump that his match moving to WWE's Performance Center is the best thing to ever happen to him.[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/24/2020)

The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit R[...] Mar 25 - The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit R[...]

Original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama Diagnosed With Something Close To Parkinson's Disease .

PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing wit[...] Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing wit[...]

Dana Brooke Reportedly Sent Home Last Week Due To Illness

PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean sh[...] Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean sh[...]

Orlando Mayor Issues Stay At Home Order Which Will Affect Future WWE TV Tapings

Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thur[...] Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thur[...]

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Edge Full-Length World Championship Match from WrestleMania XXIV

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Ch[...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Ch[...]

WATCH: Top 10 Raw Moments from March 23, 2020

WWE uploaded the following highlight video on their official YouTube channel from the March 23rd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: [...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following highlight video on their official YouTube channel from the March 23rd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: [...]

WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. A.J. Styles Full-Length Match from Survivor Series 2017

WWE uploaded the following full-length video on their official YouTube channel from the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view: [...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length video on their official YouTube channel from the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view: [...]

This Week's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Non-Holiday Viewership Ever

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,006,000 viewers, drawing the lowest viewership of any non-holiday episode o[...] Mar 24 - This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,006,000 viewers, drawing the lowest viewership of any non-holiday episode o[...]

ESPN's Airing of WrestleMania 30 Does Strong Viewership

According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, ma[...] Mar 24 - According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, ma[...]

ROH Hosts Online Bracket of Honor Featuring Current and Former ROH World Champions

Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Ho[...] Mar 24 - Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Ho[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Cancellation of Upcoming PPV and TV Tapings

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting[...] Mar 24 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting[...]

"The Big Show Show" to Premier on Netflix in April

It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul[...] Mar 24 - It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul[...]

Rusev Pledges $20,000 of His Own Money to Help Fellow WWE Employees Without Income

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Rusev sent out the following Tweet: In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from th[...] Mar 24 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Rusev sent out the following Tweet: In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from th[...]

Arn Anderson Says WWE Commentators Were Told to Bury Sting at WrestleMania 31

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his&nb[...] Mar 24 - WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his&nb[...]

Edge Praises NXT Superstars, Reveals Which One He Thinks is "The Guy" in NXT Right Now

WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night Raw Superstar Edge recently spoke to Sportskeeda.com and offered praise for several of the NXT [...] Mar 24 - WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night Raw Superstar Edge recently spoke to Sportskeeda.com and offered praise for several of the NXT [...]

Former British MP Doesn't Realise Coronavirus Supermarket Fight Is Actually WWE Segment From 2001

Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a [...] Mar 24 - Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a [...]

Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Reportedly To Headline WrestleMania 36 Night One

A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This acco[...] Mar 24 - A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This acco[...]

WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay Matches to Air On NXT TV

The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the[...] Mar 24 - The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the[...]

Dana Brooke And Rey Mysterio In Quarantine Over Coronavirus Concerns

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observ[...] Mar 24 - WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observ[...]

WWE Network Unavailable In Saudi Arabia "Until Further Notice"

WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for[...] Mar 24 - WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for[...]

Charly Caruso Posts Video On How WWE Are Taking Precautionary Measures During Coronavirus Pandemic

Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW durin[...] Mar 24 - Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW durin[...]