IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/24/2020)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 25 - The following are the results of the March 24th, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit Raju, Jake Crist, Cousin Jake, and Trey Miguel in a[...]
Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing with major health issues. They're saying it is &ldqu[...]
Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean she has COVID-19 (coronavirus). Medical professional[...]
Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thursday night. No one can leave their home unl[...]
Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Champion Edge put his title on the line against the [...]
Mar 24 - According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, making it the highest rated program on ESPN for the [...]
Mar 24 - Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Honor stars, including 27 former ROH World Champions[...]
Mar 24 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th in T[...]
Mar 24
"The Big Show Show" to Premier on Netflix in April It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul Wight. WWE.com has posted an update on the show,[...]
Mar 24 - It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul Wight. WWE.com has posted an update on the show,[...]
Mar 24 - Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a real life brawl during the Coronavirus pandemic.&n[...]
Mar 24 - A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This account has insider sources, and sometimes his sources[...]
Mar 24 - WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dana Brooke had been pulled from [...]
Mar 24 - WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for a limited time. However, fans in Saudi Arabia are[...]
Mar 24 - Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW during the coronavirus pandemic. Caruso posted a clip [...]
Mar 23
CWFH Episode 460 results Plus PP3 Cup WINNER! In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...]
Mar 23 - In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...]
Mar 23
Six Big Matches Announced For AEW Dark On YouTube All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]
Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]
Mar 23 - It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...]
Mar 23 - AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...]