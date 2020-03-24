Dana Brooke Reportedly Sent Home Last Week Due To Illness
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 24, 2020
PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week.
WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean she has COVID-19 (coronavirus). Medical professionals are saying if anybody who shows any signs of illness (flu, cold, etc) is being encouraged to stay home. This very well could be the case.
Her latest Instagram post from Monday is of her working out and she does not mention anything about being sick.
