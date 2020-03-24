Orlando Mayor Issues Stay At Home Order Which Will Affect Future WWE TV Tapings

Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thursday night.

No one can leave their home unless they are making trips to work for essential business, the grocery store or the pharmacy.

The order will be in effect for two weeks. This will make it very hard for WWE to tape television. The good news is that all of the tapings leading up to WrestleMania will be done by today and WrestleMania matches will be taped tomorrow and Thursday just before the order takes effect.

Alongside the pre-WrestleMania shows, WWE is also taping the Raw after Mania today so they have some time before they need to worry about the next set of shows.