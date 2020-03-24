WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. A.J. Styles Full-Length Match from Survivor Series 2017

WWE uploaded the following full-length video on their official YouTube channel from the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view:

Original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama Diagnosed With Something Close To Parkinson's Disease .

PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing with major health issues. They're saying it is &ldqu[...] Mar 25 - PWInsider reported that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, who is the original Tiger Mask, is dealing with major health issues. They're saying it is &ldqu[...]

Dana Brooke Reportedly Sent Home Last Week Due To Illness

PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean she has COVID-19 (coronavirus). Medical professional[...] Mar 24 - PWInsider is reporting that Dana Brooke was not feeling well and was sent home last week. WWE haven't disclosed the illness, and this doesn't mean she has COVID-19 (coronavirus). Medical professional[...]

Orlando Mayor Issues Stay At Home Order Which Will Affect Future WWE TV Tapings

Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thursday night. No one can leave their home unl[...] Mar 24 - Orlando's Mayor issued all residents to stay at home. This is the latest effort to contain the coronavirus. The order will take effect at 11pm on Thursday night. No one can leave their home unl[...]

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Edge Full-Length World Championship Match from WrestleMania XXIV

WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Champion Edge put his title on the line against the [...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length match on their official YouTube channel from WrestleMania 24. In this epic encounter, World Heavyweight Champion Edge put his title on the line against the [...]

WATCH: Top 10 Raw Moments from March 23, 2020

WWE uploaded the following highlight video on their official YouTube channel from the March 23rd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: [...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following highlight video on their official YouTube channel from the March 23rd, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: [...]

WATCH: Brock Lesnar vs. A.J. Styles Full-Length Match from Survivor Series 2017

WWE uploaded the following full-length video on their official YouTube channel from the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view: [...] Mar 24 - WWE uploaded the following full-length video on their official YouTube channel from the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view: [...]

This Week's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Non-Holiday Viewership Ever

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,006,000 viewers, drawing the lowest viewership of any non-holiday episode of Raw in history. The first hour drew 2[...] Mar 24 - This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,006,000 viewers, drawing the lowest viewership of any non-holiday episode of Raw in history. The first hour drew 2[...]

ESPN's Airing of WrestleMania 30 Does Strong Viewership

According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, making it the highest rated program on ESPN for the [...] Mar 24 - According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, making it the highest rated program on ESPN for the [...]

ROH Hosts Online Bracket of Honor Featuring Current and Former ROH World Champions

Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Honor stars, including 27 former ROH World Champions[...] Mar 24 - Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Honor stars, including 27 former ROH World Champions[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Cancellation of Upcoming PPV and TV Tapings

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th in T[...] Mar 24 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th in T[...]

"The Big Show Show" to Premier on Netflix in April

It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul Wight. WWE.com has posted an update on the show,[...] Mar 24 - It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul Wight. WWE.com has posted an update on the show,[...]

Rusev Pledges $20,000 of His Own Money to Help Fellow WWE Employees Without Income

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Rusev sent out the following Tweet: In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE e[...] Mar 24 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Rusev sent out the following Tweet: In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE e[...]

Arn Anderson Says WWE Commentators Were Told to Bury Sting at WrestleMania 31

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his ARN podcast. The former WWE backstage agen[...] Mar 24 - WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his ARN podcast. The former WWE backstage agen[...]

Edge Praises NXT Superstars, Reveals Which One He Thinks is "The Guy" in NXT Right Now

WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night Raw Superstar Edge recently spoke to Sportskeeda.com and offered praise for several of the NXT Superstars: There are so many talents, you can [...] Mar 24 - WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night Raw Superstar Edge recently spoke to Sportskeeda.com and offered praise for several of the NXT Superstars: There are so many talents, you can [...]

Former British MP Doesn't Realise Coronavirus Supermarket Fight Is Actually WWE Segment From 2001

Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a real life brawl during the Coronavirus pandemic.&n[...] Mar 24 - Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a real life brawl during the Coronavirus pandemic.&n[...]

Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Reportedly To Headline WrestleMania 36 Night One

A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This account has insider sources, and sometimes his sources[...] Mar 24 - A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This account has insider sources, and sometimes his sources[...]

WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay Matches to Air On NXT TV

The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the month of April, according to Sports Illustra[...] Mar 24 - The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the month of April, according to Sports Illustra[...]

Dana Brooke And Rey Mysterio In Quarantine Over Coronavirus Concerns

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dana Brooke had been pulled from [...] Mar 24 - WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dana Brooke had been pulled from [...]

WWE Network Unavailable In Saudi Arabia "Until Further Notice"

WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for a limited time. However, fans in Saudi Arabia are[...] Mar 24 - WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for a limited time. However, fans in Saudi Arabia are[...]

Charly Caruso Posts Video On How WWE Are Taking Precautionary Measures During Coronavirus Pandemic

Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW during the coronavirus pandemic. Caruso posted a clip [...] Mar 24 - Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW during the coronavirus pandemic. Caruso posted a clip [...]

CWFH Episode 460 results Plus PP3 Cup WINNER!

In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...] Mar 23 - In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...]

Six Big Matches Announced For AEW Dark On YouTube

All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...] Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]

Change Made To SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 36

It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...] Mar 23 - It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...]

Big Stipulation Added To AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...] Mar 23 - AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...]