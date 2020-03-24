ESPN's Airing of WrestleMania 30 Does Strong Viewership

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
As fans will recall, the main event of WrestleMania 30 saw Daniel Bryan defeat Randy Orton and Dave Batista in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship. WrestleMania 30 also featured the end of The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania, as he suffered a devastating loss to "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.
Mar 24 - According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, making it the highest rated program on ESPN for the [...]
Mar 24 - Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Honor stars, including 27 former ROH World Champions[...]
Mar 24 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting “Against All Odds” on April 17th in T[...]
Mar 24
"The Big Show Show" to Premier on Netflix in April It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul Wight. WWE.com has posted an update on the show,[...]
Mar 24 - Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a real life brawl during the Coronavirus pandemic.&n[...]
Mar 24 - A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This account has insider sources, and sometimes his sources[...]
Mar 24 - WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dana Brooke had been pulled from [...]
Mar 24 - WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for a limited time. However, fans in Saudi Arabia are[...]
Mar 24 - Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW during the coronavirus pandemic. Caruso posted a clip [...]
Mar 23
CWFH Episode 460 results Plus PP3 Cup WINNER! In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...]
Mar 23
Six Big Matches Announced For AEW Dark On YouTube All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]
Mar 23 - It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...]
Mar 23 - AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...]
Mar 23 - WWE changed production for tonight's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You may have noticed WWE decided on a different camera angle and altered stage setup which shows [...]
Mar 23 - As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE contracts expire. The duo has been offered b[...]
Mar 23 - Jon Moxley and Renee Young took to Instagram to lighten the mood during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Renee Young was attempting the "Toilet Paper Challenge"by trying to juggle a roll on s[...]
Mar 23 - The final viewership number is in for this week’s WWE SmackDown and it reveals an increase on the preliminary overnight rating, according to Showbuzz Daily. The two hour-broadcast drew 2.569 mi[...]
Mar 23 - Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights: On Brock Lesnar: “He’s the man. I don&rs[...]
Mar 23
Update On AEW Dynamite Relocating TV Tapings AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live o[...]
Mar 23 - On the most recent edition of his 'School of Morton' podcast, Ricky Morton revealed that he’s been diagnosed with "a touch of" Bell’s palsy. This is the same condition AEW commentator Jim [...]