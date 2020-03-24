"The Big Show Show" to Premier on Netflix in April

It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul Wight.

WWE.com has posted an update on the show, revealing that it is set to premier on Netflix on April 6th. The following comes from WWE.com:

On Monday, April 6, see Big Show like never before on the premiere of “The Big Show Show,” only on Netflix.

The World’s Biggest Dad is about to be outmatched. #TheBigShowShow is coming to @netflix worldwide on April 6. @WWE pic.twitter.com/QW8zWnjzzk — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) March 24, 2020