Rusev Pledges $20,000 of His Own Money to Help Fellow WWE Employees Without Income

In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL.

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Rusev sent out the following Tweet:

This Week's WWE Raw Draws Lowest Non-Holiday Viewership Ever

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,006,000 viewers, drawing the lowest viewership of any non-holiday episode o[...] Mar 24 - This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,006,000 viewers, drawing the lowest viewership of any non-holiday episode o[...]

ESPN's Airing of WrestleMania 30 Does Strong Viewership

According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, ma[...] Mar 24 - According to F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN's Sunday airing of WrestleMania 30 drew an average of 839,000 viewers, ma[...]

ROH Hosts Online Bracket of Honor Featuring Current and Former ROH World Champions

Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Ho[...] Mar 24 - Ring of Honor Wrestling is hosting a fun Bracket of Honor tournament for fans to participate in. The bracket features 32 current and former Ring of Ho[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Cancellation of Upcoming PPV and TV Tapings

The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting[...] Mar 24 - The following comes from ImpactWrestling.com: MARCH 24, 2020 UPDATE: As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, IMPACT Wrestling will not be hosting[...]

"The Big Show Show" to Premier on Netflix in April

It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul[...] Mar 24 - It was reported last July that WWE Studios and Netflix were working to produce a new comedy show featuring legendary WWE Superstar "The Big Show" Paul[...]

Arn Anderson Says WWE Commentators Were Told to Bury Sting at WrestleMania 31

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his&nb[...] Mar 24 - WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his&nb[...]

Edge Praises NXT Superstars, Reveals Which One He Thinks is "The Guy" in NXT Right Now

WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night Raw Superstar Edge recently spoke to Sportskeeda.com and offered praise for several of the NXT [...] Mar 24 - WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night Raw Superstar Edge recently spoke to Sportskeeda.com and offered praise for several of the NXT [...]

Former British MP Doesn't Realise Coronavirus Supermarket Fight Is Actually WWE Segment From 2001

Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a [...] Mar 24 - Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a [...]

Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Reportedly To Headline WrestleMania 36 Night One

A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This acco[...] Mar 24 - A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This acco[...]

WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay Matches to Air On NXT TV

The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the[...] Mar 24 - The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the[...]

Dana Brooke And Rey Mysterio In Quarantine Over Coronavirus Concerns

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observ[...] Mar 24 - WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observ[...]

WWE Network Unavailable In Saudi Arabia "Until Further Notice"

WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for[...] Mar 24 - WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for[...]

Charly Caruso Posts Video On How WWE Are Taking Precautionary Measures During Coronavirus Pandemic

Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW durin[...] Mar 24 - Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW durin[...]

CWFH Episode 460 results Plus PP3 Cup WINNER!

In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated I[...] Mar 23 - In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated I[...]

Six Big Matches Announced For AEW Dark On YouTube

All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will str[...] Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will str[...]

Change Made To SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 36

It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke[...] Mar 23 - It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke[...]

Big Stipulation Added To AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announce[...] Mar 23 - AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announce[...]

WWE Changes Camera Angle For This Week's Raw From The Performance Center

WWE changed production for tonight's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You may have noticed WWE decided on a different[...] Mar 23 - WWE changed production for tonight's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You may have noticed WWE decided on a different[...]

Scott Dawson Teases His WWE Departure In Cryptic Tweet

As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE c[...] Mar 23 - As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE c[...]

Jon Moxley Superkicks Renee Young For Her Toilet Paper (Watch)

Jon Moxley and Renee Young took to Instagram to lighten the mood during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Renee Young was attempting the "Toil[...] Mar 23 - Jon Moxley and Renee Young took to Instagram to lighten the mood during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Renee Young was attempting the "Toil[...]

Final Rating & Viewership Revealed For Last Week's WWE Smackdown

The final viewership number is in for this week’s WWE SmackDown and it reveals an increase on the preliminary overnight rating, according to Sho[...] Mar 23 - The final viewership number is in for this week’s WWE SmackDown and it reveals an increase on the preliminary overnight rating, according to Sho[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals How Brock Lesnar Has Made Him Look Good

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights: On Brock Le[...] Mar 23 - Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights: On Brock Le[...]

Update On AEW Dynamite Relocating TV Tapings

AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relo[...] Mar 23 - AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relo[...]