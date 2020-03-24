Arn Anderson Says WWE Commentators Were Told to Bury Sting at WrestleMania 31

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Arn Anderson recently commented on Sting's match against Triple H from WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 on his ARN podcast. The former WWE backstage agent revealed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon ordered the ringside commentators to verbally bury Sting on commentary during the match.

(courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

“All it did was give the announcers – and I know this was fed to them – they just buried Sting. ‘Minnow in a big pond.’ Just total condescending. ‘Guy’s out of his element.’ ‘This is WrestleMania now.’ ‘You’re just a small minnow in a huge lake.’”

“They [WCW] led for all those weeks but, in the end, here’s your last remaining guy and he was your biggest star, and we [WWE] just crushed him before your very eyes at the biggest event of the year.”