Former British MP Doesn't Realise Coronavirus Supermarket Fight Is Actually WWE Segment From 2001
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Mar 24, 2020
Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a real life brawl during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, a long-time wrestling fan posted a clip of the infamous 2001 Supermarket brawl between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Booker T, sarcastically commenting that it was showing people fighting over food due to the pandemic.
Currie, 73, was close to realising the truth, as she questioned why there was no security, but failed to figure out that the video was from WWE programming, despite the WWF logo in the bottom-left corner.
The segment that she believed to be from the ongoing pandemic, actually took place during the December 13, 2001 edition of smackdown.
Currie served as a Conservative MP from 1983-1997, and served as a junior health minister until 1988.
