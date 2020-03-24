WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay Matches to Air On NXT TV
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 24, 2020
The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the month of April, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Takeover: Tampa Bay” was cancelled when WWE pulled the plug on WrestleMania 36 Week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was announced today that beginning on Wednesday, April 1, the planned Takeover matches will begin airing on the weekly NXT TV series.
Triple H is set to appear on this week’s NXT episode to give more details on the planned Takeover matches that will air. Triple H will also be on this week’s NXT episode to deal with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their recent brawl through the WWE Performance Center.
“Takeover: Tampa Bay” was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the Amalie Arena.
Triple H to appear on tomorrow night’s NXT on USA Network
Triple H will appear on tomorrow night’s edition of NXT on USA Network, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.
Sports Illustrated also reported that several of the matches originally scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay will instead take place over the next few weeks on NXT, starting with the April 1 edition of the weekly USA Network spectacular.
Could The Game’s appearance have anything to do with this news? Tune in to NXT tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!
Mar 24 - Former British Conservative MP Edwina Currie has fallen victim to an online hoax, as she mistakenly believed a clip from WWE circa 2001 was showing a real life brawl during the Coronavirus pandemic.&n[...]
Mar 24 - A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 36 night one on Saturday night, according to a new post from Wrestlevotes. This account has insider sources, and sometimes his sources[...]
Mar 24 - WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dana Brooke had been pulled from [...]
Mar 24 - WWE confirmed that WWE Network is not available in Saudi Arabia "until further notice". This week WWE unlocked a vast portion of WWE Network for a limited time. However, fans in Saudi Arabia are[...]
Mar 24 - Charly Caruso shared an Instagram Story from backstage at the Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW during the coronavirus pandemic. Caruso posted a clip [...]
Mar 23
CWFH Episode 460 results Plus PP3 Cup WINNER! In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...]
Mar 23 - In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis In[...]
Mar 23
Six Big Matches Announced For AEW Dark On YouTube All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]
Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]
Mar 23 - It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...]
Mar 23 - AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...]
Mar 23 - WWE changed production for tonight's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You may have noticed WWE decided on a different camera angle and altered stage setup which shows [...]
Mar 23 - As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE contracts expire. The duo has been offered b[...]
Mar 23 - Jon Moxley and Renee Young took to Instagram to lighten the mood during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Renee Young was attempting the "Toilet Paper Challenge"by trying to juggle a roll on s[...]
Mar 23 - The final viewership number is in for this week’s WWE SmackDown and it reveals an increase on the preliminary overnight rating, according to Showbuzz Daily. The two hour-broadcast drew 2.569 mi[...]
Mar 23 - Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights: On Brock Lesnar: “He’s the man. I don&rs[...]
Mar 23
Update On AEW Dynamite Relocating TV Tapings AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live o[...]
Mar 23 - AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live o[...]
Mar 23 - On the most recent edition of his 'School of Morton' podcast, Ricky Morton revealed that he’s been diagnosed with "a touch of" Bell’s palsy. This is the same condition AEW commentator Jim [...]
Mar 23
Two New Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania 36 WWE has announced two more matches for the WrestleMania 36 card with most of the matches expected to be filmed at the WWE Performance Center later this week. - Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ La[...]
Mar 23 - WWE has announced two more matches for the WrestleMania 36 card with most of the matches expected to be filmed at the WWE Performance Center later this week. - Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ La[...]
Mar 23 - The following comes from WWE.com: Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content[...]
Mar 23 - PWinsider reports that WWE has talent in town and those stars in the city to work the tapings are locked down at one hotel. The entire hotel is full of WWE people ranging from talent, creative, and p[...]
Mar 23
Tonight's Monday Night RAW Preview WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear to f[...]
Mar 23 - WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear to f[...]
Mar 23
Dennis Rodman Wants To Wrestle Rob Gronkowski WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski. Dennis Rodman said: “Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want [...]
Mar 23 - WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski. Dennis Rodman said: “Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want [...]