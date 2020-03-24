WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay Matches to Air On NXT TV

The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the month of April, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Takeover: Tampa Bay” was cancelled when WWE pulled the plug on WrestleMania 36 Week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that beginning on Wednesday, April 1, the planned Takeover matches will begin airing on the weekly NXT TV series.

Triple H is set to appear on this week’s NXT episode to give more details on the planned Takeover matches that will air. Triple H will also be on this week’s NXT episode to deal with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their recent brawl through the WWE Performance Center.

“Takeover: Tampa Bay” was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the Amalie Arena.