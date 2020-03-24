Dana Brooke And Rey Mysterio In Quarantine Over Coronavirus Concerns

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dana Brooke had been pulled from the SmackDown Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 36, which was changed from a Six-Pack Elimination Match with Brooke, champion Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks, to a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with everyone except for Brooke.

The reason Dana was pulled from the match is because she’s currently sick and in quarantine. WWE officials did not want to take any chances, so pulled her from the match. It was noted that officials are concerned for her, but no other details on her health were provided.

The reason Rey Mysterio is in quarantine is due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. Mysterio was set to be in the United States Championship in a fatal four-way with Andrade, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, but that match now appears to have been shelved.