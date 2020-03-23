CWFH Episode 460 results Plus PP3 Cup WINNER!

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

In the Opening Contest of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 460 The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle defeated Ice Williams, Dj Talamantez & Adriel Noctis

In the middle of the Opening Match, Jamie Iovine returned to Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and gave Ice Williams his business card... Will Ice Williams be Iovine's new protegé? Stay tuned...

The Friendship Farm Jervis, Sweet Robin Shaw & Super Beetle made it clear in the Interview segment with David Marquez that they want some gold!

Jon Roberts interviewed Buddy Royal before his match against Levi Shapiro. Buddy Royal was fired up and delivered a passionate statement to his old friend...

In the second Match of the PP3 Cup Blockbuster Part 2, Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price defeated Buddy Royal to become the new No. 1 contender to the United Wrestling Network TV Title of Dan Joseph!

Jon Roberts interviewed CWFAZ TV AZ States Champion Ray Rosas about his PP3 Cup Finals bout with Anthony Idol. He didn't care...

In the Main Event of PP3 Cup Blockbuster Part 2, Ray Rosas defeated Anthony Idol to become the 2020 PP3 Cup Winner!

Ray Rosas proved once again why he is the ultimate opportunist! Congrats to the PP3 Cup 2020 win over Anthony Idol Poor Nicholas Bonanno.