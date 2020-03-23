Change Made To SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 36

It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match.

WWE has removed the announcement which their website which announced the Six-Pack Challenge and the match is now being described as a Fatal Five-Way Match.

Additionally, the graphic for the article on the news feed now shows Bayley, Lacey Evans, Tamina, Sasha Banks, and Naomi, with Dana Brooke removed.

WWE has yet to announce the match as a Fatal Five-Way or why Brooke was removed.

We will keep you updated.