Big Stipulation Added To AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 36

A BONEYARD MATCH?! @AJStylesOrg wants to, quite literally, BURY The #Undertaker once and for all at #WrestleMania . #Raw pic.twitter.com/XgJUkIEm8S

The match will take place at WrestleMania 36 which will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other locations.

AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet known what the match will entail but speculation suggests it will be like a Buried Alive Match.

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match.

