Scott Dawson Teases His WWE Departure In Cryptic Tweet

As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE contracts expire.

The duo has been offered big money to stay with WWE but they have both reportedly turned it down with speculation they are AEW bound.

Dawson has recently teased that he may have left the company.

Dawson tweeted: “I AIN’T GOT A DIME, but what I got is mine. I ain’t rich, but Lord I’M FREE!”

WWE has yet to confirm the release of Dawson or Wilder.