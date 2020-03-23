Drew McIntyre Reveals How Brock Lesnar Has Made Him Look Good

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights:

On Brock Lesnar:

“He’s the man. I don’t know what happened with Ambrose and their situation. He’s somebody that I’m friends with and I had so many great matches with, so I don’t know what happened there. But, in my experience, Brock has gone above and beyond to ensure I look as good as I can possibly look. I’m still trying to get over the fact that a few weeks ago that they pointed out that Ricochet gave me the assist at the Rumble, they ran me down on the microphone a little bit. Generally, Paul Heyman builds them up to sell the opponent for Brock’s match, but it was the opposite this time. Paul ran me down, almost like ‘wait a minute, are we worried about this guy?’ “Then I walked out, looked Brock in the eye and dropped him three times. And, I’m sure you probably noticed, one of those kicks wasn’t necessarily planned! He went out of his way – he felt the crowd because that’s how good he is and I’m a professional. There were no physical cues so we just kept going. And I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is unbelievable’ and I’m glad I’m at a level where I can read him at the same time. We’re working together here and he’s more than willing to go overboard to make me look as good as possible and make me.”

On Brock telling him to pick up the title:

“I was so into it! But I didn’t forget that, he [Brock] felt that in the moment and said ‘do it!’ The camera just picked it up, but that’s how much he’s invested in this. He made that call because he felt the crowd. Nobody one, sells like Brock Lesnar and two, feels a crowd like Brock Lesnar. In my experience of anyone I’ve been in the ring with – and even talking with him backstage – in terms of learning it’s like wow… this guy gets it more than anybody I’ve ever spoken to. There’s a superstar level and being over level, and then there’s the elite level that very few people get to. Right now I’m doing all I can to get to that level because I want WWE to be as big as it can possibly be and I want those ratings to go back up. I’m like a kid in college again like I was with Shawn Michaels in NXT, taking notes. I want to get to that level.”

On Paul Heyman: