Two New Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE has announced two more matches for the WrestleMania 36 card with most of the matches expected to be filmed at the WWE Performance Center later this week.

- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

- The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Team Championship

WrestleMania 36 will be taped on Wednesday and Thursday at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will broadcast on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th, 2020 on WWE Network.