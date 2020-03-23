WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Asking For Donations To Help With Upcoming Knee Replacement Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware needs a knee replacement. A GoFundMe for Koko has been launched. He does not have insurance and has to pay the full bill.

In a video on Facebook, Koko said that he is very grateful to all of his fans and that he would appreciate any support as he looks toward the surgery.

"To all the Koko B. Ware wrestling fans, I just want to let you all know that yes I need a knee replacement coming up. I want to thank you for your support. I would love to get back out there to WrestleCon's and sign autographs and meet and greet with you. I just want to say thanks again for your support."

Raven took to Twitter to ask fans for help

, "Koko B Ware needs a knee replacement. I don't know him very well but he was always nice to me. Wrestlers have no pensions, no unions, nothing. Help if you can!"

Koko B Ware needs a knee replacement. I don’t know him very well but he was always nice to me. Wrestlers have no pensions, no unions, nothing. Help if you can!https://t.co/YjEvsDVwTo — Raven (@theraveneffect) March 23, 2020

You can help support Koko by donating by visiting his GoFundMe page