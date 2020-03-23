Tonight's Monday Night RAW Preview

WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Six Big Matches Announced For AEW Dark On YouTube

All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...] Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced an absolutely stacked AEW Dark episode this week. The company has announced six matches for the show, which will stream live on YouTube starting Tuesday, 24 at 4PM ET[...]

Change Made To SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 36

It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...] Mar 23 - It is being reported that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 has changed from six competitors to five, with Dana Brooke removed from the match. WWE has removed the anno[...]

Big Stipulation Added To AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...] Mar 23 - AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 is now a Bone Yard Match. AJ appeared during tonight's Raw at the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. It is not yet kno[...]

WWE Changes Camera Angle For This Week's Raw From The Performance Center

WWE changed production for tonight's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You may have noticed WWE decided on a different camera angle and altered stage setup which shows [...] Mar 23 - WWE changed production for tonight's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You may have noticed WWE decided on a different camera angle and altered stage setup which shows [...]

Scott Dawson Teases His WWE Departure In Cryptic Tweet

As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE contracts expire. The duo has been offered b[...] Mar 23 - As you'll be well aware by now The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are set to become free agents shortly after WrestleMania 36 when their WWE contracts expire. The duo has been offered b[...]

Jon Moxley Superkicks Renee Young For Her Toilet Paper (Watch)

Jon Moxley and Renee Young took to Instagram to lighten the mood during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Renee Young was attempting the "Toilet Paper Challenge"by trying to juggle a roll on s[...] Mar 23 - Jon Moxley and Renee Young took to Instagram to lighten the mood during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Renee Young was attempting the "Toilet Paper Challenge"by trying to juggle a roll on s[...]

Final Rating & Viewership Revealed For Last Week's WWE Smackdown

The final viewership number is in for this week’s WWE SmackDown and it reveals an increase on the preliminary overnight rating, according to Showbuzz Daily. The two hour-broadcast drew 2.569 mi[...] Mar 23 - The final viewership number is in for this week’s WWE SmackDown and it reveals an increase on the preliminary overnight rating, according to Showbuzz Daily. The two hour-broadcast drew 2.569 mi[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals How Brock Lesnar Has Made Him Look Good

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights: On Brock Lesnar: “He’s the man. I don&rs[...] Mar 23 - Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT about his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar. Below are the highlights: On Brock Lesnar: “He’s the man. I don&rs[...]

Update On AEW Dynamite Relocating TV Tapings

AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live o[...] Mar 23 - AEW issued the following: NEW ORLEANS As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live o[...]

Ricky Morton Recently Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

On the most recent edition of his 'School of Morton' podcast, Ricky Morton revealed that he’s been diagnosed with "a touch of" Bell’s palsy. This is the same condition AEW commentator Jim [...] Mar 23 - On the most recent edition of his 'School of Morton' podcast, Ricky Morton revealed that he’s been diagnosed with "a touch of" Bell’s palsy. This is the same condition AEW commentator Jim [...]

Two New Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE has announced two more matches for the WrestleMania 36 card with most of the matches expected to be filmed at the WWE Performance Center later this week. - Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ La[...] Mar 23 - WWE has announced two more matches for the WrestleMania 36 card with most of the matches expected to be filmed at the WWE Performance Center later this week. - Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ La[...]

WWE Offering FREE Access to the WWE Network, Including Every Past WrestleMania

The following comes from WWE.com: Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content[...] Mar 23 - The following comes from WWE.com: Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Asking For Donations To Help With Upcoming Knee Replacement Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware needs a knee replacement. A GoFundMe for Koko has been launched. He does not have insurance and has to pay the full bill. In a video on Facebook, Ko[...] Mar 23 - WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware needs a knee replacement. A GoFundMe for Koko has been launched. He does not have insurance and has to pay the full bill. In a video on Facebook, Ko[...]

WWE Talent And Staff Are Under Lockdown During Taping Schedule

PWinsider reports that WWE has talent in town and those stars in the city to work the tapings are locked down at one hotel. The entire hotel is full of WWE people ranging from talent, creative, and p[...] Mar 23 - PWinsider reports that WWE has talent in town and those stars in the city to work the tapings are locked down at one hotel. The entire hotel is full of WWE people ranging from talent, creative, and p[...]

Tonight's Monday Night RAW Preview

WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear to f[...] Mar 23 - WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear to f[...]

Dennis Rodman Wants To Wrestle Rob Gronkowski

WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski. Dennis Rodman said: “Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want [...] Mar 23 - WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski. Dennis Rodman said: “Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want [...]

Paul Heyman Says That He Is The Greatest Manager Ever

Paul Heyman declared that he’s the greatest manager of all time, even though he’s always stressed that he’s only an ‘advocate’ on WWE programming. It should also b[...] Mar 23 - Paul Heyman declared that he’s the greatest manager of all time, even though he’s always stressed that he’s only an ‘advocate’ on WWE programming. It should also b[...]

Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship Against Sammy Guevara On AEW Dynamite

AEW announced Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. This week's show will return to Daily's Place in J[...] Mar 23 - AEW announced Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. This week's show will return to Daily's Place in J[...]

Vince McMahon: CM Punk is “not to be trusted and has serious issues."

WWE Owner Vince McMahon has reportedly blasted former World Champion CM Punk as someone not to be trusted, and has claimed the former Superstar has "serious issues." Last week, Punk tweeted out that [...] Mar 23 - WWE Owner Vince McMahon has reportedly blasted former World Champion CM Punk as someone not to be trusted, and has claimed the former Superstar has "serious issues." Last week, Punk tweeted out that [...]

Braun Strowman Claims WWE Isn't Paying Him During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has double-downed on his recent controversial comments by claiming that he isn't being paid during the Coronavirus. Responding to his recent comments on Twitter, St[...] Mar 23 - WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has double-downed on his recent controversial comments by claiming that he isn't being paid during the Coronavirus. Responding to his recent comments on Twitter, St[...]

Game Changer Wrestling Hosts Hilarious 'Social Distancing Match' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Independent promotion Game Changer Wrestling has managed to have some fun amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, with a very special match. At their Acid Cup 2 show, Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd[...] Mar 23 - Independent promotion Game Changer Wrestling has managed to have some fun amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, with a very special match. At their Acid Cup 2 show, Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd[...]

Cody Rhodes Vs Jimmy Havoc Announced For AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday night. Cody Rhodes sent out a text alert announcing that he will take on Jimmy Havoc on Wednesday night.[...] Mar 22 - AEW Dynamite will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday night. Cody Rhodes sent out a text alert announcing that he will take on Jimmy Havoc on Wednesday night.[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To Unhappy Fan About Blood & Guts Postponement

A "fan" posted they were disappointed at AEW for postponing the Blood and Guts match. Below is what this person posted "I can't get into it, My disappointment is to high that #bloodandguts has been[...] Mar 22 - A "fan" posted they were disappointed at AEW for postponing the Blood and Guts match. Below is what this person posted "I can't get into it, My disappointment is to high that #bloodandguts has been[...]

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned (Watch)

The 24/7 Championship is never usually around the waist of a WWE Superstar for long and today it again changed hands with a new champion crowned. In the video below, Riddick Moss can be seen going ou[...] Mar 22 - The 24/7 Championship is never usually around the waist of a WWE Superstar for long and today it again changed hands with a new champion crowned. In the video below, Riddick Moss can be seen going ou[...]