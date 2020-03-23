WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dennis Rodman Wants To Wrestle Rob Gronkowski
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 23, 2020
WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski.
Dennis Rodman said:
“Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want to wrestle again?’ I could tell you a guy I really want to wrestle and that’s Gronkowski. I mean that guy from New England. He talks a lot of shit. I’m fifty years old, you’re 32, 33 years old, great. It don’t matter to me, let’s go ahead and do this shit. This ain’t about me making any money, I’ll just go out and wrestle his ass. Let’s go on and do it.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/62289/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 23 Tonight's Monday Night RAW Preview WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight: WWE Ch[...]
Mar 23 - WWE is going to air Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight: WWE Ch[...]
Mar 23
Mar 23 - WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski. Dennis Rodman said: [...]
Mar 23
Mar 23 - Paul Heyman declared that he’s the greatest manager of all time, even though he’s always stressed that he’s only an ‘adv[...]
Mar 23
Mar 23 - AEW announced Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. [...]
Mar 23
Mar 23 - WWE Owner Vince McMahon has reportedly blasted former World Champion CM Punk as someone not to be trusted, and has claimed the former Superstar has "s[...]
Mar 23
Mar 23 - WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has double-downed on his recent controversial comments by claiming that he isn't being paid during the Coronavirus. [...]
Mar 23
Mar 23 - Independent promotion Game Changer Wrestling has managed to have some fun amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, with a very special match. At [...]
Mar 22
Mar 22 - AEW Dynamite will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday night. Cody Rhodes sent out a text alert announcing th[...]
Mar 22
Mar 22 - A "fan" posted they were disappointed at AEW for postponing the Blood and Guts match. Below is what this person posted "I can't get into it, My dis[...]
Mar 22 New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned (Watch) The 24/7 Championship is never usually around the waist of a WWE Superstar for long and today it again changed hands with a new champion crowned. In [...]
Mar 22 - The 24/7 Championship is never usually around the waist of a WWE Superstar for long and today it again changed hands with a new champion crowned. In [...]
Mar 22
Mar 22 - The alleged deal between WWE and ESPN to bring wrestling Pay Per Views to the latter's streaming service is reportedly far away from happening.
[...]
Mar 22
Mar 22 - When asked by a fan on Twitter if he would consider making an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling, "Broken" Matt Hardy Tweeted the following: My[...]
Mar 22
Mar 22 - All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy has said he may have remained in WWE if the company's COO Triple H was fully in control of the company. Har[...]
Mar 22
Mar 22 - WWE personality Paige made a huge splash on this week's SmackDown by announcing the SmacDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania, but many fans[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - Jerry “The King” Lawler and Sean Reedy spoke about the empty arena edition of Monday Night Raw from the Performance Center. The[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - PWInsider reports that Wrestlemania will be taped alongside other WWE related programs. The taping schedule includes: Tonight: Friday Night [...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - Jake Roberts spoke with the FlipDaScript podcast where he said that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were the "worst world champions" while they were in W[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - As you can imagine WWE is being extra cautious with all those entering the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and is doing all the[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center was watched by approximately 2.563 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is [...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, B[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the I[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show. In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the[...]
Mar 20 SmackDown Quick Results (03/20/20) Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...]
Mar 20 - Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π