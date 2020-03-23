Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship Against Sammy Guevara On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday on Dynamite - the @luchalibreaaa Mega Campeón Championship is on the line as challenger @sammyguevara takes on the champion @KennyOmegamanX . Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/k6jUqezszk

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (AAA Mega Championship) * Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc * Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho to have a one-on-one confrontation * Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match) * Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (Parking Lot Street Fight)

Here's the lineup for the show so far!

Kenny Omega won the title back last October when he beat Fenix at AAA Heroes Immortales XIII. Sammy Guevara has made many appearances for AAA, winning the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship back in August of 2018.

AEW announced Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. This week's show will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

