Vince McMahon: CM Punk is “not to be trusted and has serious issues."

WWE Owner Vince McMahon has reportedly blasted former World Champion CM Punk as someone not to be trusted, and has claimed the former Superstar has "serious issues."

Last week, Punk tweeted out that WWE was "begging" him to return to WrestleMania, but that isn't the truth, according to Ringside News.

According to their sources, Punk's name only came up once during the WrestleMania booking meeting, and was immediately shot down by Vince McMahon, as he said Punk is “not to be trusted and has serious issues."

The fact that Punk would allegedly make up that the company wants him back in the ring only galvanized McMahon's comments.

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4th and 5th, and will stream from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show was originally supposed to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but was moved to a venue without a crowd, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.