Braun Strowman Claims WWE Isn't Paying Him During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has double-downed on his recent controversial comments by claiming that he isn't being paid during the Coronavirus.

Responding to his recent comments on Twitter, Strowman replied to a fan asking how he'd feel if he wasn't being paid during the Coronavirus.

I am and it sucks but I’m still working with charity’s to help get funds and supplies to people that can’t physically can’t go out and do it. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

The former Intercontinental Champion later clarified that he is not being paid at all during this time.

I get paid when I work. Private contractor. So nothing is coming in at the moment — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

Last week, Strowman criticized independent wrestlers who have lost bookings due to the Coronavirus in a since-deleted Instagram post, saying "Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can’t afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions."